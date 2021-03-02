Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.75. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $12.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $13.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $15.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.59. 184,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

