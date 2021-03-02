FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Issues Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

FSK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,781. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

