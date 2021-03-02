Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SWCH traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 9,914,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,069,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWCH. Raymond James lowered shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

