Short Interest in Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Grows By 314.0%

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 314.0% from the January 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,888,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REFG stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 737,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,381. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

