Short Interest in Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Grows By 314.0%

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 314.0% from the January 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,888,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of REFG stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 737,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,381. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.
Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile
