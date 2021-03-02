Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 94.4%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MEEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 291,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,855. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

