Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $12,810.08 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $12,810.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IONS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. 1,410,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,050. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

