Shawn M. Filippi Sells 600 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. 210,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,934. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $17,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

