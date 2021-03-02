Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.88 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.79.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,805,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

