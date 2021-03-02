Analysts Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target at $18.17

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
IMXI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 125,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,989. The stock has a market cap of $572.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
