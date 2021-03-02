Analysts Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target at $18.17

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 125,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,989. The stock has a market cap of $572.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

