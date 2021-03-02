Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

DLB traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.06. 876,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,973. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $101.52.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,731.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,044 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,164. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 127,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

