Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Edmond Macri Sells 1,500 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total value of $406,182.42.

On Monday, January 4th, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00.

Shares of W traded down $15.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.07. 2,157,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,585. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.01 and a 200-day moving average of $276.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Wayfair by 110.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.09.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

