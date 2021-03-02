Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Edmond Macri Sells 1,500 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total value of $406,182.42.
- On Monday, January 4th, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00.
Shares of W traded down $15.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.07. 2,157,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,585. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.01 and a 200-day moving average of $276.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Wayfair by 110.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.09.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
