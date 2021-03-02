Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Sells 7,773 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 900,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

