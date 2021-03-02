Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Sells $1,633,250.00 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen P. Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.06, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

