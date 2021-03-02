Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells 41,670 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24.

On Monday, January 4th, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36.

LOGI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.55. 610,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,802. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

