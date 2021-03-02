Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PRDSY traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

