Analysts Expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Guess’ posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Guess’ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Guess’ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Guess’ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 402,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.