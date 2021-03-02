Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 48,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,080. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

