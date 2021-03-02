Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 48,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,080. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.