$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 198,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 547,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 350,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 197,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

