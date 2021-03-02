HashBX Reaches Market Capitalization of $613,249.23 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 99% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $613,249.23 and approximately $70.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HashBX has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00815668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

