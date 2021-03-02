Analysts Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target at $27.80

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,609. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,198 shares of company stock worth $404,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

