Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 155%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

NYSE CBB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 299,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $777.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

