Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $241.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $445.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.