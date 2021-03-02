Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EDNMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Edenred alerts:

EDNMY stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241. Edenred has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.