Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Umpqua reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 446.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 17.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Umpqua by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

