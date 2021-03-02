Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Decreases By 96.1%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRRVY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

