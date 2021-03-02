Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Declines By 95.3%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the January 28th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GASNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Santander upgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Naturgy Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 43,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,378. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

