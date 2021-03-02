IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $471.40.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.47. The company had a trading volume of 292,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,075. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.73 and its 200-day moving average is $449.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

