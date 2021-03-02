Insider Selling: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Sells 6,389 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,217. The company has a market capitalization of $794.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

