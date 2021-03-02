PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

NASDAQ PUBM traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.81. 1,228,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,899. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.