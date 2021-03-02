Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of FSR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,548,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,668,506. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.