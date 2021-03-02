Ultragate (ULG) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Ultragate has a total market cap of $31,466.04 and $9.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019340 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,729,413 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

