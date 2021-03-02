MEET.ONE Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $511,396.71 and approximately $407.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00492516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00076730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00504968 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

