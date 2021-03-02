Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

