Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Drops By 90.0%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 28th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. 38,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06.

ECIFY has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

