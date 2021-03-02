Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW) Short Interest Update

Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 779,700 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the January 28th total of 3,216,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,891,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cyclone Power Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,179,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,855,027. Cyclone Power Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Cyclone Power Technologies

Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc, a research and development engineering company, focuses on developing, commercializing, marketing, and licensing its cyclone engine technology in the United States. It is developing cyclone engine, an external heat engine that generates mechanical power by expanding super-heated steam rapidly inside its cylinders.

