Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW) Short Interest Update

Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 779,700 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the January 28th total of 3,216,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,891,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cyclone Power Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,179,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,855,027. Cyclone Power Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Cyclone Power Technologies
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclone Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclone Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.