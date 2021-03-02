Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

NYSE FET traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 152,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,597. The company has a market cap of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.27. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 127,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 510,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 351,194 shares during the last quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

