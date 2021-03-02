Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $763.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post $763.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $743.40 million and the highest is $776.50 million. First Horizon reported sales of $477.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,690 shares of company stock worth $3,719,730 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 6,744,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,686. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

