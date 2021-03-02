Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $124.83 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 64.5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $692.07 million and $124.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00276563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00075032 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.42 or 0.02338485 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,251,472,000 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

