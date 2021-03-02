$139.75 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report $139.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.30 million. Landec posted sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $542.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.90 million to $545.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $567.14 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $569.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 51,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $224,844 in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Landec by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Landec by 894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

