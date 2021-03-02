Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,518,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,751,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

