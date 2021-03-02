Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.76.

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,549. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

