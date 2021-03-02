Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Decreases By 84.8%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the January 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SWDBY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. 11,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.