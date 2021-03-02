Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOCLF remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Pharos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

