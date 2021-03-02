Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOCLF remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Pharos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
About Pharos Energy
Read More: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.