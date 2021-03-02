Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report sales of $136.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $139.70 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $551.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $561.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.77 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $572.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,053. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

