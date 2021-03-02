$0.38 EPS Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Xylem posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. 861,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,338. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

