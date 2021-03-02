FIO Protocol Trading Up 79.7% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 79.7% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $45.88 million and $8.18 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037179 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 744,589,092 coins and its circulating supply is 221,566,681 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.