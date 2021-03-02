TravelNote One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,785.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, TravelNote has traded up 70.1% against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $23,041.21 and approximately $1,785.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.64 or 0.00494231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00078901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00502489 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.