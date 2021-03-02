Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,042. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,223.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,674 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,393. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,713,000 after buying an additional 3,081,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.