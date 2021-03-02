Barclays Initiates Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,309,453 shares of company stock worth $203,938,415. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,763,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 691,519 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,047,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,974.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 463,439 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

