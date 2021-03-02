SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 11.3%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares dropped 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 2,877,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,866,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 14,703 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $441,237.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,169.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $415,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,531,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,383 shares of company stock worth $27,820,654. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,476,000 after acquiring an additional 176,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.